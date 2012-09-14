|
5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00 - Product
Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.
Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
A sophisticated urban day spa
for your total well being
Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00 - Product
Folic Acid
Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally.
Sleep Ease
Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally.
Stress Less
Stress Less aromatherapy...
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00 - Product
Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk.
small
medium
large
xlarge
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00 - Product
Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.
Boathouse Wine & Grill Restaurant, from Boathouse Resort
Service
Internationally renowned gourmet restaurant directly on Kata Beach with a sun-kissed beachfront terrace, open air veranda, and an extensive award winning wine cellar. Feast on delicious European and authentic...
Boathouse Wine Cellar, from Boathouse Resort
Service
The Boathouse Wine and Grill Restaurant wine list has been repeatedly honored with the Award of Excellence. In 2005 we have added a vertical selection of Prestige Wines. "You don’t have to go...
Cinnamon Grand Colombo, from Escape Holidays
Product
The Cinnamon Grand Colombo is considered “The Gold Standard” of city hotels in Sri Lanka. With its unique blend of modern and plush comforts – the hotel is considered the epitome of Luxury...
Hotel, from Western Inn
Service
The hotel is located in San Diego close to all major attractions. All rooms comes with free wireless internet, coffee maker, iron and a free Con't Breakfast. For more information go to westerninn.com
