5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow 5-Foot Body Cushion Pillow, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$35.00 - Product
Aligns the spine for better sleeping posture while reducing neck, back and joint pain. Perfect for pregnancy or recovering from surgery.
Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York Affinia Wellness Spa at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
A sophisticated urban day spa for your total well being Affinia Wellness Spa provides a peaceful haven to restore harmony and balance, cultivating health and well being from within. Our professionally...
Assisted Living Facility Assisted Living Facility, from Wellsprings Residence
Service
Wellsprings Residence Assisted Living Facility in Apopka, Florida. Owned and managed by the Mueller family, voted one of the three best Assisted Living Facilities in the Orlando Area, A+ Rating from the...
Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays Bath & Spa - Aromatherapy Sprays, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$29.00 - Product
Folic Acid Daily Multi aromatherapy spray. A balanced vitamin supplement. Taken orally. Sleep Ease Sleep Ease aromatherapy spray for a restful night. Taken orally. Stress Less Stress Less aromatherapy...
Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers Bath & Spa - Spa Slippers, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$26.00 - Product
Reflexology sandals utilize acupressure to provide comfort and improve circulation as you walk. small medium large xlarge
Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock Benjamin Hotel Travel Clock, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$85.00 - Product
Hi-tech silvertone alarm clock by Philip Stein features digital display and a black velvet-lined travel case.
Cinnamon Grand Colombo Cinnamon Grand Colombo, from Escape Holidays
Product
The Cinnamon Grand Colombo is considered “The Gold Standard” of city hotels in Sri Lanka. With its unique blend of modern and plush comforts – the hotel is considered the epitome of Luxury...
Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York Hotel Concierge Service at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
Service
- Concierge -Sleep Concierge -In-Room dining -Grocery shopping -Valet service -Valet parking -Secretarial services
Maldives Resorts Maldives Resorts, from Escape Holidays
Service
Maldives hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. Whether you want a Water Bungelow, an elegant Ocean Villa, an exclusive celebrity suite or a private aqua room –...
Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York Ocean 50 and Fin Bar at The Benjamin Hotel New York, from The Benjamin Hotel New York
$0.00 - Product
Sample Ocean 50, The Benjamin's stylish new seafood restaurant. Enjoy an upscale yet relaxed atmosphere with sophisticated decor and whimsical sea-themed design accents. The menu of daily fish market offerings...
