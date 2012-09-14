Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Adult Professional Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide your... Adult Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to help... Baby Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Every new born baby has the potential to become a water baby, and the sooner a child discovers the freedom of buoyancy and underwater swimming, the more relaxed and independent he or she will become. Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Get into groups and be Motivated, Blow Away Stress, Enjoy Tennis More and Broaden Your Circle by meeting others with... Kids Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Kids Tennis Lessons offers 3 Levels Beginner - Intermediate - Advanced The objectives of Kids lessons are to generate strong interest in children so they will continue to excel in the sports of tennis... Ladies Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Ladies Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced The lessons are taught by passionate and patient tennis coaches who has years of coaching experiences. With clear and precise... Self Defense Training , from I Can Karate

$0.00 - Service

Self Protection A good solid Martial Arts training can reduce attacks, experience shows that most of the people with solid martial arts training desire to AVOID violence and fights. They feel comfortable... Swimming Lessons For Kids , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Swimming lessons for kids focus on both water survival skills and swimming skills. They are designed according to Singapore Sports Council’s SwimSafer programme. This programme consists of 6 stages. Swimming Lessons For Ladies , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

There is the ability for a female instructor to work with a woman's body in mind. The body of the average woman is radically different from the body of an average man. In fact the body fat that a woman... Toddler Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Young children have no fear of water. This is an advantage for them as they can master the swimming skills extremely quickly. However, there is also a disadvantage as they could be drown easily if they... Products & Services 1 - 10 of 10 Page: 1

