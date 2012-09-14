Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Adult Professional Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide your... Adult Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to help... Artist Booking , from AMW Group

Service

AMW works alongside top international artists in the international markets and provides first class booking support. We encourages artists to be knowledgeable decision-makers throughout their careers. Baby Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd

Service

Every new born baby has the potential to become a water baby, and the sooner a child discovers the freedom of buoyancy and underwater swimming, the more relaxed and independent he or she will become. Banana Buttermilk Bread and a Sabbath Shake , from Curse Buster Sound

$0.75 - Product

Awesome sax tracks by saxophonist: Kevin Brown. Kevin Brown A professional saxophonist with 40 years of experience. Kevin has toured all over Europe, the United States, and Canada. His goals... Bookings, Management, Promotions , from Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Service

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management, contract... Corporate Videos , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Visit Glazen.com and click on our Work tab for our portfolio. Fundraising for a non-profit? Our non-profit work is best defined by the emotional images and messaging in our Children's Rights video. Having... Corporate Web Spots , from Goldfarb Weber Creative Media

Product

Corporate Web Spots are short, creative videos that persuade, inspire and educate your audience quickly and effectively. Placed on your web site landing pages to reach target audiences, Corporate Web Spots... Event Management , from AMW Group

Service

Utilize our experienced event team to help oversee your next event. We work with all event types from product launches to red carpet galas and can take control of the full process from preparations, execution... Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy

Service

Group / Corporate Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Get into groups and be Motivated, Blow Away Stress, Enjoy Tennis More and Broaden Your Circle by meeting others with...