Concierge Services , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00 - Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.

Entertainment Management Services , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00 - Service

Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...

Event Management , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00 - Service

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...

# 2015 Black , from Pinnacle Artists

$4,200.00 - Product

Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 36" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...

# 2032 Earth , from Pinnacle Artists

$2,800.00 - Product

Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL 24" x 36" Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame Alkyd Paint *Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

Artist Booking , from AMW Group

Service

AMW works alongside top international artists in the international markets and provides first class booking support. We encourages artists to be knowledgeable decision-makers throughout their careers.

Artist Booking , from Time and Place Talent Group

Service

Artists, Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...

Artist Endorsements , from RS Entertainment & Management

Service

Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more