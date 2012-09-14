|
|
|
|
Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
|
|
|
|
Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
|
|
|
|
Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
|
|
|
|
# 2015 Black, from Pinnacle Artists
$4,200.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL
36" x 36"
Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame
Alkyd Paint
*Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
|
|
|
|
# 2032 Earth, from Pinnacle Artists
$2,800.00 - Product
Paul Tapia - ORIGINAL
24" x 36"
Canvas w/ Black Metal Frame
Alkyd Paint
*Paul Tapia never gives his paintings a title. He feels an artist's title on a painting can take away a personal interpertation...
|
|
|
|
AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM, from Four Zero Two
Service
Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets
Exclusive to independent clients and artist
Enroll at any level to fit your budget
Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads
National...
|
|
|
|
Artist Booking, from AMW Group
Service
AMW works alongside top international artists in the international markets and provides first class booking support.
We encourages artists to be knowledgeable decision-makers throughout their careers.
|
|
|
|
Artist Booking, from Time and Place Talent Group
Service
Artists,
Would your talent benefit from extra representation that is free of all the red tape and fees common to talent groups. Could you benefit from an extra gig or two? Contact Time and Place Talent...
|
|
|
|
Artist Endorsements, from RS Entertainment & Management
Service
Link major companies up with major recording artist in representing the companies product in music videos, tv shows, commericals and much more
|
|
|
|
ARTIST MANAGEMENT, from Four Zero Two
Service
Special focus on strategic marketing
Creative appearance and business objectives
Coordinating record label, artist, and agent
Soundtrack and licensing opportunities
Arrange Sponsorships & retail planning
100%...