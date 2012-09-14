Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Communication Planning , from Carat Interactive

While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...

Creative , from Carat Interactive

There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...

Direct Marketing , from Carat Interactive

Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary , from EssentialSpanish.com

$12.00 - Product

Our 44 page dictionary covers important terminology for today's busy professionals! Clear and concise English to Spanish translations along with part of speech. This book is used by an abundant number...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist Workbook , from EssentialSpanish.com

$30.00 - Product

Our first book covering a plethora of important information that all SLPs must have if they have Spanish speaking caseloads. 122 Pages 8 1/2" X 11" Spiral Bound Information covered includes: Part...

Internet Development , from Carat Interactive

Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...

Media Buying / Planning , from Carat Interactive

Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series - 8 Book Series , from EssentialSpanish.com

$33.25 - Product

Hardcover children's books Get all 8 for the price of 7!

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Conejitos Felupitos (Fluffy Bunnies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75 - Product

Hardcover children's book