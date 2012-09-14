Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com A Polish Syphony , from Allegro Press

$0.00 - Product

A Polish Symphony (ISMBN 0 950 561975) An Autobiography By B. M. Maciejewski The brave and luck survivor of the Warsaw Rising in 1944 First Limited Edition Each book signed by the author Price... Autumn , from Infected Books

$13.50 - Product

In less than twenty-four hours a vicious and virulent disease destroys virtually all of the population. Billions are killed. Thousands die every second. There are no symptoms and no warnings. Within... Autumn: Purification , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

The survivors from AUTUMN: THE CITY are imprisoned in an underground base, trapped between the door to the outside world and the sealed entrance to the airtight cocoon where hundreds of soldiers sit and... Autumn: The City , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

A virulent disease rips across the face of the planet, killing billions of people in less than twenty-four hours. A small group of survivors cower in fear in the desolate remains of a silent city. As the... Autumn: The Human Condition , from Infected Books

$15.00 - Product

The human race is finished. Mankind is all but dead and only a handful of frightened individuals remain. Experience the end of the world from thirty-five different perspectives. These people have survived... Book Manuscript Editing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$0.02 - Service

Janet Angelo’s Collaborative Editing Process I believe that I am the best book editor for independent authors today. How can I make such a strong claim? I use a proven, unique method that has never... Book Publishing , from INDIEGO Publishing

$1,999.00 - Service

Book. How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket , from 50/110 Publishing

$0.00 - Product

" How To Buy Meat At The Supermarket" is a book designed and written for the benefit of the American consumer. The information contained in this book is both informative and enlightening. Everyone... Complete Book Publishing , from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers

$599.00 - Service

Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties... Diamond Publishing Package , from Outskirts Press, Inc.

$999.00 - Service

Our Diamond package provides you with 15 book formats and 25 cover options to choose from and provides you with a professionally designed interior layout. World-wide distribution of your unique ISBN through...