Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

"And The Coming Of Nighttime" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

The leaders of a pack of orphaned werewolves find themselves embroiled in a situation involving a series of gruesome murders that may have been committed by one of their own. Religious fanatics hell-bent...

"Of Sound And Fury" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

LAPD Detectives Lula Mae Lowe and Wynola Grey deal with issues of race, gender, rape and justice as they track a brutal killer with a taste for performance art and a thirst for vengeance.

"The Enslaved" , from Lens Cap Productions llc

A young leader on a distant planet faces the hardest decision of her life when the most respected member of her race is put on trial for treason and heresy. Script available upon request. Novelization...

Advertising and Marketing , from Order Productions

Order Productions takes the time to understand your business. We help you develop an advertising plan and budget that will work for you. We strive to create long-term relationships with our clients by...

Animation Videos , from SK Media Group

We're experts in Animated Web Videos. Explain your product or service with high impact animated videos. We animate ideas for products and services to deliver an easy message in a CLEAR way that keeps your...