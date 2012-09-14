Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Colors Of Night , from Morpheus Music

This collaborative effort from Zee, Zoe and Kyle is an exciting and unique marriage of visual and sonic art. The collection features compositions by Zee, Zoe & Kyle, each inspired by the paintings... Cool Christmas , from Morpheus Music

This enchanting album contains 12 instrumental versions of some of the most popular Christmas standards. The mood is magical and will fill your soul with the spirit of the season. Ellington By Request , from Morpheus Music

If you like the unmistakable soul and passion of Duke Ellington's music, you will love this CD!! Bobby Zee & Zoe have done it again with this tribute to one of America's Greatest Composers, Duke Ellington. Night Grooves , from Morpheus Music

This soulful presentation from Zoe offers 14 originals, featuring performances on guitar enhanced by the talent of many of L.A.'s finest players-- all dedicated to the romantic sounds of the night. Online Mastering , from Quintessential Media Group

Online Mixing , from Quintessential Media Group

Online Mixing , from Quintessential Media Group

Visit our online mixing, online mastering and online recording division http://www.SISTAMIX.com for rates and details. Piano After Dark , from Morpheus Music

This engaging release from Bobby Zee will capture your heart and soul with 12 original compositions played by the composer on acoustic piano. Inspired and romantic melodies await the listener at every... Rat Pack By Request , from Morpheus Music

This offering from Morpheus Music treats you to instrumental jazz versions of the Rat Pack's best from "Fly Me To The Moon" and "The Lady Is a Tramp" to "It Had To Be You." Sarandipity , from Morpheus Music

A collection of original instrumental love songs that will relax your mind and your soul. This album was a gift of love full of meaningful moments. The songs have names that remind us of special moments...