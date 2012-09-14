PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.
CD Duplication/Replication Uptown Replication Services CD Duplication/Replication Uptown Replication Services, from Uptown Replication & Duplication Services
Service
We are committed to getting you the lowest prices and still provide you the best quality available in CD, DVD and VHS manufacturing.
Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb Celtic Heartland CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
Beautifully recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios in England, this CD is a magical blend of mystic landscapes and Celtic tradition. Celtic Heartland features thirteen new pieces written by Ron...
Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing Custom A/V Soundtrack Production Mixing, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
Service
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects and music licensing for...
Do It Yourself CD Kit Do It Yourself CD Kit, from Safe Kids Card of NJ
$24.95 - Product
The ultimate identification CD ID can now be done in the privacy of your home. If our full service is "too much information" that you prefer to keep to yourself then our new Do It Yourself kit...
DVD Duplication DVD Duplication, from Discburn
Service
DVD Duplication (DVD-R) We can provide low volumes of duplicated DVDs with the same full color inkjet or thermal printing we provide with our CD solutions.
DVD Replication DVD Replication, from Discburn
Service
We can provide any volume of replicated DVDs. Depending on the format you choose, silkscreen printing is also available.
Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb Flute Traveller CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
Featuring fifteen flutes from around the globe, this musical journey across 5 continents is an extraordinary masterpiece of solo improvisations by Ron Korb.
Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi Japanese Mysteries CD by Ron Korb with Hiroki Sakaguchi, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
This Japanese music CD was recorded in Tokyo and Osaka Japan. It features two tracks with traditional Japanese music (Heavenly Music and Winter Night) and 6 tracks of original Japanese music composed by...
Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters Music Placement & Publishing for Bands & Songwriters, from A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP)
$0.00 - Service
A Frosty J Productions (ASCAP) is an international artist management and music publishing firm offering competitive pricing and quick turnaround of professional audio & video sound engineering projects...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 20 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
