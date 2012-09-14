Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Analog Telephones and Accessories , from Inter-Tel Technologies

When you need additional analog support devices for your system, Inter-Tel offers a diverse line of high-quality phones including those required by specific industries and businesses. Additionally, our...

Applications Platform: IVR , from Inter-Tel Technologies

To distinguish yourself from the competition and build loyalty, your customers and clients need access to your services and information 24/7. Inter-Tel Applications Platform is a flexible Interactive Voice...

Attendant Console , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Your customers and clients expect their calls to be handled quickly and routed to the appropriate person or department. An Inter-Tel Presence and Collaboration tool, Attendant Console software offers a...

Audioconferencing Phones and Bridges , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Success in today’s highly competitive business climate demands cutting-edge communications resources. What better way to connect, collaborate and interact more effectively with you business partners and...

Automotive Dealerships Communications Platform , from Inter-Tel Technologies

In the ultra-competitive world of buying, selling and servicing automobiles, automotive dealerships must improve customer service levels, reach potential customers effectively and enhance the car-buying...

Call Accounting and Internet Tracking , from Inter-Tel Technologies

When you need easy-to-use employee productivity and management tools, Inter-Tel offers solutions that provide the information you need to better administer your business and associates. MicroTel Microcall®...

Call Center Suite , from Inter-Tel Technologies

An Inter-Tel Collaboration tool, Call Center Suite is a collection of modular computer telephony (CT) software applications and powerful infrastructure optimize your organization's performance, resources...

Call Logging and Recording , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Today’s business environment requires peak efficiency and quality customer service. Inter-Tel offers solutions by leading vendors that enable call recording, monitoring, evaluating and reporting. CTS...

Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies

Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...