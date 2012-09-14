Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com 10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00 - Service

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber... Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$229.00 - Service

Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer Asset Management , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement. Billing Manager , from Data Tech Labs

Product

Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real... Business VPS, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$99.95 - Service

3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors Certification and Training , from Network Engineering Technologies

Service

NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer solutions. Consultation , from Infinity Network Solutions

Service

Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests. Dual Rented Billing service , from Data Tech Labs

Service

Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during... Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$329.00 - Service

2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer FreedomLite , from FreedomOperator.com

$9.95 - Product

The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...