10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00 - Service
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
Asset Management, from Network Engineering Technologies
Service
NET provides complete asset management services from equipment procurement, staging and configuration, deployment, tracking and reporting as well as next day parts replacement.
Billing Manager, from Data Tech Labs
Product
Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95 - Service
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Certification and Training, from Network Engineering Technologies
Service
NET certifies the integrity of your technology’s cabling to all current TIA/EIA and BICSI standards. We offer a number of training services from onsite, off-site, end-user and train the trainer solutions.
Consultation, from Infinity Network Solutions
Service
Any networking, wireless or access issue can be address in a private and personal consultation that is geared toward your needs and interests.
Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00 - Service
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
FreedomLite, from FreedomOperator.com
$9.95 - Product
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...