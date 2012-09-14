PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages 2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages, from Popesco
$149.99 - Service
http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...
Fax800™ FaxFreedom Fax800™ FaxFreedom, from Telecentrex, LLC
$9.95 - Service
Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each FaxFreedom...
Freedom800™ FreedomLITE Freedom800™ FreedomLITE, from Telecentrex, LLC
$9.95 - Service
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...
Freedom800™ FreedomPRO Freedom800™ FreedomPRO, from Telecentrex, LLC
$19.95 - Service
Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...
Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME, from Telecentrex, LLC
$29.95 - Service
Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.
FreedomLite FreedomLite, from FreedomOperator.com
$9.95 - Product
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...
FreedomPro FreedomPro, from FreedomOperator.com
$19.95 - Product
Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...
FreedomXtreme FreedomXtreme, from FreedomOperator.com
$29.95 - Product
Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.
Message On Hold Message On Hold, from aspMEDIA
$0.00 - Service
Are your customers falling asleep while waiting for you to answer? Any size company can benefit from using Message On Hold programs to promote their products and services and to make the most of...
PABX & IVR Prompts PABX & IVR Prompts, from TeleVoices
Service
We take our telephone systems for granted. But do we stop to consider the impression they're having upon customers, suppliers or stakeholders? How many are happy with a scratchy recording of an untrained...
