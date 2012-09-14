|
Abstral, from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
Product
ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII
ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...
CBD Oil, from Green Hemp Farms
$7,000.00 - Product
Both, Delta, Colorado and Louisville, Kentucky facilities produce approximately 500 Kg. CBD oil per month that could increase to 1000 Kg per month by end of 2019.
CBD oil in wholesale, from Green Hemp Farms
$7,000.00 - Product
CBD oil extracted with CO2 or Alcohol and distilled with VTA-70 and INterchim HPLC molecular distillation.
For more information, please email greenhempfarms@gmail.com
CereNate, from Source-Omega
Product
CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...
Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$299.00 - Product
Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...
Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$499.00 - Product
This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required.
With...
Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset, from MobilDrTech, Inc.
$39.00 - Product
USB Echo Cancelling Headset
Lightweight On-Ear Construction
Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds
Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom
Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer
Affordable...
