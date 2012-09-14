Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Abstral , from Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.

Product

ABSTRAL® (fentanyl) sublingual tablets CII ABSTRAL® (AB-stral) sublingual tablets are used to manage breakthrough pain in adults with cancer (18 years of age and older) who are already routinely...

CBD Oil , from Green Hemp Farms

$7,000.00 - Product

Both, Delta, Colorado and Louisville, Kentucky facilities produce approximately 500 Kg. CBD oil per month that could increase to 1000 Kg per month by end of 2019.

CBD oil in wholesale , from Green Hemp Farms

$7,000.00 - Product

CBD oil extracted with CO2 or Alcohol and distilled with VTA-70 and INterchim HPLC molecular distillation. For more information, please email greenhempfarms@gmail.com

CereNate , from Source-Omega

Product

CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$299.00 - Product

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...

Firefly DE605 USB General Examination Camera , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$499.00 - Product

This cutting-edge, digital, polarizing general examination camera is ideal for healthcare professionals and telemedicine deployments where close-up skin inspection or general examinations are required. With...

Headset - Logitech h540 USB Echo Cancelling Headset , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$39.00 - Product

USB Echo Cancelling Headset Lightweight On-Ear Construction Broad Frequency Response Range – Optimal for Heart & Lung Sounds Short Unobtrusive Mic Boom Plug-and-Play USB Connection to Computer Affordable...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,240.00 - Product

Formed for the future, Tryten’s Nova Pro combines limitless modularity with timeless simplicity. Designed and manufactured by Tryten, this mobile medical tablet station secures an uninhibited connection...

Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium - Please Call to Order 281-340-2013 , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$1,825.00 - Product

NOVA Pro Medical Tablet Station - Premium Nova Pro Medical Tablet Station - Basic Plus: Work Surface Tray Supply / Instrument Basket Powered Wipeable JBL Bluetooth Room Speaker/Microphone Hospital Grade...