Abacus™ TPN Calculation Software , from Baxa Corporation

Product

A Windows(r)-based program for order entry and total parenteral nutrition (TPN) calculation. Abacus was designed by health-system pharmacists to ensure safety and reduce the opportunity for user errors...

ActiMol Compound Collections for Screening , from TimTec Corporation

Product

A new line of screening products based on rigorous structural fragment filtration and diversity selection that promise to improve the quality and efficiency of hit/lead identification and optimization.

Adapta-Cap™ Bottle Adapter , from Baxa Corporation

Product

Baxa Corporation, a Denver-based manufacturer of medical devices and systems, announces a new Adapta-Cap Bottle Adapter sized specifically to fit sterile water bottles. Unique to Baxa, the Adapta-Cap bottle...

Adult Stem Cell Therapy , from Regenocyte Worldwide

Service

Regenocyte offers Adult Stem Cell Therapy as a safe and highly effective means of treating cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and vascular conditions. The cells are derived from the patient's own bone marrow...

Baculovirus Expression , from Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Service

Insect cells are the preferred module for high-level recombinant protein expression of many disease-relevant protein families. Several popular kit systems exist in the protein expression marketplace, however...

BatchMaster ERP , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster ERP is BatchMaster Software's integrated ERP system, where you have the choice of financial software to integrate including Microsoft Dynamics, Sage Accpac, Sage MAS 200, QuickBooks, and more. This...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for Microsoft Dynamics© GP is built entirely within Microsoft Dynamics© GP as a single-interface, single-login, single-database ERP solution for process manufacturers...

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster Manufacturing for SAP Business One brings BatchMaster Software's 25+ years experience within the menu structure of SAP Business One, delivering full process manufacturing functionality in the...

BatchMaster Product Management , from BatchMaster Software, Inc.

$0.00 - Product

BatchMaster Product Management provides the formulation and / or production functionality required as a stand-alone application, or with integration to Tier I or other systems. BatchMaster Product Management...