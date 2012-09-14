ROOFING, from CAT Contracting $4,000.00 - Service CAT Contracting, & Matt Spanton, specializes in both residential and commercial forms of roof replacement. Not only are we versed in traditional roofing techniques we are a foremost leader in green...
SIDING, from CAT Contracting $2,500.00 - Service From vinyl siding to cement board CAT Contracting has the knowledge and industry knowledge to handle all of your re-side needs.
Twin Set Double Hung Replacement Windows, from Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc Product Our Twin Set Double Hung Windows are factory mulled. They save installation time as well as money while creating a more stream-line looked then field mulled units.