Aggregate , from US Concrete

U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus , from Blue C Developments

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.

Building , from Eton Construction UK Ltd

General Building Work: We offer a range of services across the board which include tiling, brickwork, plastering & rendering, drylining, electrics, plumbing, carpentry, fixtures, furnishings and decorating.

Construction Services , from Balfour Beatty Construction

Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction: Construction Management (At-risk) Construction Management (Agency) General Contracting Cost Consulting Design-Build Preconstruction Services Public-Private...

Extensions , from Eton Construction UK Ltd

Extensions: Working to client instructions we build house extensions of all sizes carrying out groundwork, brickwork, plastering, plumbing electrics and decorating. We use appropriate building materials...

Loft Conversion , from Eton Construction UK Ltd

Loft Conversion: We carry out loft conversions using steel or timber frames. We replace or reinforce existing roof members and make good existing felt or tile materials. Loft conversions are carried out...

Precast concrete , from US Concrete

U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...

Ready-Mixed Concrete , from US Concrete

U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...

Smart P - advanced parking solution - a automatic park garage , from Skyline Innovations

SMART P advanced car parking -------------------------------------- Just imagine drawing up outside your office, home, hotel, or the shop and having your car automatically and instantly parked...