|
|
|
|
Aggregate, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...
|
|
|
|
|
Construction Services, from Balfour Beatty Construction
Service
Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction:
Construction Management (At-risk)
Construction Management (Agency)
General Contracting
Cost Consulting
Design-Build
Preconstruction Services
Public-Private...
|
|
|
|
Precast concrete, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...
|
|
|
|
Ready-Mixed Concrete, from US Concrete
Product
U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...
|
|
|
|
Value added servcies, from US Concrete
Service
We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include:
- Production of formulations...
|
|
|
|
Zip-UP Ceiling System, from IG Creative Solutions, Inc.
Product
The Zip-UP Ceiling System is comprised of 5 basic parts. Each part is designed to to connect with each other to form the system. The 5 parts are; the Wall Trim, the Main Rail, the Panel, the Seam Rail,...