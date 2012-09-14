Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Aggregate , from US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works... Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus , from Blue C Developments

$0.00 - Product

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus. Construction Services , from Balfour Beatty Construction

Service

Services provided by Balfour Beatty Construction: Construction Management (At-risk) Construction Management (Agency) General Contracting Cost Consulting Design-Build Preconstruction Services Public-Private... Precast concrete , from US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,... Ready-Mixed Concrete , from US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative... Value added servcies , from US Concrete

Service

We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include: - Production of formulations... Zip-UP Ceiling System , from IG Creative Solutions, Inc.

Product

The Zip-UP Ceiling System is comprised of 5 basic parts. Each part is designed to to connect with each other to form the system. The 5 parts are; the Wall Trim, the Main Rail, the Panel, the Seam Rail,... Products & Services 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1

