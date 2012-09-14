|
|
|
|
Business Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.
|
|
|
|
Business Consulting, from Manheim Realty
Service
Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...
|
|
|
|
Commercial Brokerage, from Manheim Realty
Service
With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...
|
|
|
|
Mergers & Acquisitions, from Manheim Realty
Service
To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...
|
|
|
|
Hard Money Loan, from Hard Money NYC
Service
A Hard Money Loan is a loan made by a private individual protected by the underlying asset, the real estate. We lend according to the strength of your property, not your credit score.
|
|
|
|
Villas in Algarve, from Villas in Algarve
Product
Villas in Algarve for sale. Luxury 3 bedroom & 4 bedroom Villas!