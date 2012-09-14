|
|
|
|
FEATURED ITEMS
|
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 26
|
|
|Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
|
|
|
|
|
All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Product
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
|
|
|
|
Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...
|
|
|
|
Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
|
|
|
|
|
|
19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old, from ThisArt.com
$2,500.00 - Product
Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...
|
|
|
|
|
Antique Bathroom Vanities, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but you...
|
|
|
|
Bathroom Vanities, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of styles.
If...
|
|
|
|
Bathroom Vanity, from Trade Winds Imports
Product
A new bathroom vanity is excellent for remodeling your bathroom. They improve the aesthetics of your bathroom, allow you flexibility with placement and design and allow for a very efficient use of space.
A...
|Products & Services 1 - 10 of 26
|Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next
|
|