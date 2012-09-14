Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...

Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...

Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service , from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly

Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee you...

19c Victorian Mahogany Etagere mirror Console Antique Old , from ThisArt.com

Massive open work carved mahogany multi tier Etagere, circa 1880, accented with exception acanthus leaf and c-scroll carvings, form fitted beveled glass mirrors, console type desk with drawer center and...

3 Panel Art Nouveau Leaded Glass Floral Peacock Stained Glass Window , from ThisArt.com

2 vertical and the center horizontal panel is approximate 8ft 4in x 4ft 6in. and were installed in an affluent Long Island estate. Each panel was designed to hang and swing on hinges so that you could...

Antique Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports

An antique bathroom vanity is great for a classic style home. Antique vanities fit in well with lush carpets and wood furniture. The price tag might be a little higher on an antique style vanity, but you...

Bathroom Vanities , from Trade Winds Imports

Bathroom vanities are excellent for remodeling, adding property value and making the time you spend in your bathroom more enjoyable. Trade Winds Imports offers bathroom vanities in a wide range of styles. If...