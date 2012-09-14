PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner 12' Round Aquarium Tile Overlap Liner, from PcPools
$169.99 - Product
Aquarium Tile Overlap Pool Liners ALL SIZES AVAILABLE Round Sizes from 12' to 33' Oval Sizes from 8'x12' to 21'x42' THE EXCLUSIVE LAMICLEAR™ PROCESS MEANS LONGER POOL LINER DURABILITY! Our premium...
12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover) 12' Round Pool: Winter Pool Cover 16' (navy) (Above Ground Winter Pool Cover), from PcPools
$19.99 - Product
Winter Pool Cover 8 Yr Warranty GIANT 4-FOOT OVERLAP FOR LONGER WEAR! Our competitors only use 3-ft. overlaps - We don't skimp on fabric! Arctic Armor above-ground winter pool covers use an extra foot...
18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump 18” Sta-Rite Sand Pool Filter w/ 1-hp Pump, from PcPools
$389.99 - Product
STA-RITE® PUTS QUALITY IN THIS HIGH PERFORMANCE, LOW-MAINTENANCE POOL PUMP & FILTER SYSTEM These rugged high-performance pool pump and sand filter systems will deliver years of trouble-free operation.
300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump 300 Sq. Ft. Sta-Rite Mod Media™ w/ 1-1/2 hp Pump, from PcPools
$1,129.99 - Product
Sta-Rite In Ground Mod Media Pump & Filter Systems ENJOY THE CLARITY OF A CARTRIDGE FILTER WITH THE EASY OPERATION OF SAND This system features specially designed Mod Media™ cartridges which...
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders 5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders, from PcPools
$2,039.99 - Product
5’ x 13’ Pool Deck System w/Ladders Out of stock until July 14th RUGGED RESIN 5’ X 13’ END DECK BIG NEW DECKING SYSTEM IS MODULAR FOR EASY INSTALLATION BY ANYONE This new deck...
Acrylic Sheet Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20) Alta 12' Round 48" Steel Pool with 6" Toprail with 20-GA. Blue Overlap Liner (NL201-20), from PcPools
$879.99 - Product
On Sale Alta™ Above Ground Pools THE QUALITY OF OUR ECONOMICAL 6” TOPRAIL ABOVE GROUND POOL SURPASSES THAT OF POOLS COSTING HUNDREDS OF DOLLARS MORE! You can rest assured that our Alta™...
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator, from PcPools
$994.99 - Product
Aqua-Rite® Chlorine Generator AUTOMATICALLY PRODUCES CHLORINE TO KEEP YOUR POOL CRYSTAL CLEAR Aqua Rite® makes sanitizing your pool automatic with its premium chlorine generator. The Aqua Rite®...
Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner Aquabot™ In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$789.99 - Product
Aquabot™ Automatic Pool Cleaner AQUABOT #1 SELLING ROBOTIC POOL CLEANER! This computer-controlled dynamo is fully automatic to scrub, vacuum and even filter your pools water! Just plug in the Aquabot...
Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner Aquabot™ Turbo T In ground Automatic Pool Cleaner, from PcPools
$1,299.99 - Product
Aquabot™ Turbo T Automatic Pool Cleaners CLEANS YOUR POOL IN HALF THE TIME! The Turbo T is the fastest cleaning, most technically advanced robotic automatic pool cleaner in its class. Now, with the...
