|
|
|
|
Acrylic Sheet, from E&T Plastics
Product
Cast acrylic sheet and extruded acrylic sheet in a variety of colors, textures, sizes, and thicknesses
|
|
|
|
Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...
|
|
|
|
Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage.
http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
|
|
|
|
Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...
|
|
|
|
Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...
|
|
|
|
Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...
|
|
|
|
|
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,395.99 - Product
Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.
|
|
|
|
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,795.95 - Product
Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.
|
|
|
|
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,695.95 - Product
1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.