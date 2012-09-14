Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls , from DesignerHardware.com

California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...

Backflow Preventer , from PexUniverse.Com

$169.95

Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers

Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset , from DesignerHardware.com

The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...

Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set , from DesignerHardware.com

Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...

Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set , from DesignerHardware.com

Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...

Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock , from DesignerHardware.com

The Soho 2-Point Lock Handleset is the newest offering from Baldwin's Images Collection. The Soho was designed to match perfectly with the Soho interior lever and deadbolt. The Soho's minmalist design...

Batteries , from Lattice Communications

Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/

Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece) , from DesignerHardware.com

Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush is...

Concrete Shelters , from Lattice Communications

Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/