PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Hardware Stores
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 67 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...
Backflow Preventer Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
$169.95 - Product
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage. http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...
Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...
Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...
Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock Baldwin Images Collection Soho Sectional 2-Point Handleset Lock, from DesignerHardware.com
Product
The Soho 2-Point Lock Handleset is the newest offering from Baldwin's Images Collection. The Soho was designed to match perfectly with the Soho interior lever and deadbolt. The Soho's minmalist design...
Batteries Batteries, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/
Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece) Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece), from DesignerHardware.com
Product
Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush is...
Concrete Shelters Concrete Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Product
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock. http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/
Copper Fitting 90&#730; Elbow (Copper x Copper) Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
$0.67 - Product
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 67 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help