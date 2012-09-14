|
Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar Faucet with Side Controls, from DesignerHardware.com
California Faucet's Avalon Single Hole Lavatory/Bar faucet features a single control lever located on the left side of the faucet that operates temperature and flow of water. Inside the single control,...
Backflow Preventer, from PexUniverse.Com
Wilkins 975XL series are RPP Assemblies otherwise known as Wilkins backflow device and are designed to protect potable water lines from cross-contamination due to backpressure and backsiphonage.
http://www.pexuniverse.com/store/category/backflow-preventers
Baldwin Archetypes Chateau Mortise Handleset, from DesignerHardware.com
The Chateau Mortise handleset features climbing acanthus vines crowned by a delicate shell motif. Intricately detailed to suggest the unique history and architecture of the Loire Chateaux. The Archetypes...
Baldwin Couture Collection - K001 Knob Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Baldwin's Couture Collection is like jewelery for your doors with its transitional styling. Knob measures 2.5" diameter has a total projection of 2.3" and the rosette measures 2.625". This...
Baldwin Couture Collection - L005 Lever Set, from DesignerHardware.com
Baldwin's Couture Collection has intricate designs with transitional styling to complement your current decor. Lever measures 5.66" long has a total projection of 2.55" and the rosette measures...
Batteries, from Lattice Communications
Lattice offers a variety of batteries for all of your telecommunications needs for shelters and different kinds of DC power equipment.
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/batteries/
Caroma Bondi 270 Easy Height Elongated Toilet (Two-Piece), from DesignerHardware.com
Caroma has excelled in the creation of the High-Efficiency Toilet (HET). By employing a dual flush mechanism, the user is able to select a full flush (1.6gpf) or a half flush (0.8gpf). The half flush is...
Concrete Shelters, from Lattice Communications
Lattice provides a variety of refurbished concrete shelterswith sizes ranging from 6’8×11 to 12×30. Over 100 in stock.
http://www.latticebiz.com/products/new-concrete-shelters/
Copper Fitting 90˚ Elbow (Copper x Copper), from PexUniverse.Com
PexUniverse.Com copper elbows are used to connect two copper pipes at a 90-degree angle. Manufactured to ASTM and ANSI standards from commercial grade C12200 alloy used by leading copper fitting manufacturers...