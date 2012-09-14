|
"Compassion Is Super Sexy ... PETA.org" T-shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$40.00 - Product
Calling All Animal Lovers!
Help us raise money for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals - PETA
“Compassion Is Super Sexy” Tee
specially designed for PETA by Anna Pereira and Super...
"God is Super Sexy" Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$65.00 - Product
God is Super Sexy $65.00
Handmade in the USA
Example shows pink boy beater with metallic pink and metallic fuchsia faded together and 24 colored Swarovski crystals highlighting design.
Available...
Brooks Beast Men's Motion Control Running & Walking Shoe, from HealthyFeetStore.com
$129.97 - Product
The Brooks Beast Men’s Motion Control Running and Walking shoe is perfect for those with low arches and sensitive feet. This athletic shoe can help prevent arch pain and over-pronation; plus it has...
Clear Platform Heel Mule Shoes, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$40.00 - Product
Hologram Mule
Clear Platform Heel
Available Colors: Baby Pink, Baby Blue, Hot Pink
Custom Designed T-shirts and Tank Tops, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Service
Custom designed t-shirts and tank tops with various sayings, stencils, airbrushing, handpainting and jeweled with Swarovski Crystals
www.SuperSexyClothing.com
Dry Skin & Callus Softener DPM Cream, from HealthyFeetStore.com
$23.97 - Product
DPM cream softens dry skin and calluses. It offers maximum relief from rough, itchy, and irritated feet; plus it can be used as a diabetic foot cream to prevent diabetic foot ulcers. 20% Urea is combined...
Fancy Stars Hand Painted Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$160.00 - Product
Fancy Stars $160.00
Handmade in the USA
Hand painted abstract celestial design with approximately 55 complimenting Swarovski crystals. Shown in metallic Pink and metallic Yellow with complimenting...
Giggles Pattern Hand paintedCorseted Tank top shirt, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
$165.00 - Product
Giggles $165.00
Handmade in the USA
Elements of airbrush and hand painting make up this fabulous design. Select a shirt style and color, 3 airbrush colors and Swarovski crystals will be added to...
Hand Painted T-Shirts, from Anna Pereira Super Sexy LLC
Product
Muscle Tee w/Purple and Pink w/Rose Rhinestones