Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft , from artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00 - Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made! Multi...

Bookmarks , from Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.

Confidential Document Shredding , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Shredding and disposal of confidential documents.

Custom Corporate Apparel , from Threadsmith

Product

If you are looking for corporate logo clothing, embroidered clothes or embroidered products for your small business, Threadsmith.com is the place. Custom embroidery can be fantastic for your business,...

Group Island Tours , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Group island tours for challenged individuals.

Habilitation-Supported Employment , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Competitive-wage opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Journal , from Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image journal. Designs created from vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. These books are coil bound to lay flat. They contain 200 blank pages for your thoughts, ideas, sketches,...

MyLynxx Luxurious Apollo Dog Collar , from MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00 - Product

Apollo: This brushed version of the Poseidon offers the same lasting durability, while exuding craftsmanship and a hint of light to really make your canine shine. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...

MyLynxx Luxurious Athena Dog Collar , from MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00 - Product

Athena: Distinctively engineered for our smaller canines, the unique Athena dog collar embodies poise and elegance to make a big statement. Sizes range from approximately 6 – 16 inches, with other...