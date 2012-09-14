PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People 13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People, from Lefty's Corner
$11.95 - Product
Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people 2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$11.99 - Product
These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...
2006 Defy Calendar 2006 Defy Calendar, from Defythis, Inc.
$12.99 - Product
Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...
Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$14.95 - Product
If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).
Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft, from artificial-christmas-tree.com
$229.00 - Product
Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made! Multi...
Bookmarks Bookmarks, from Bessie & Me
Product
Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.
Business Tote Business Tote, from Smart Designs
$21.00 - Product
Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo. Perfect...
Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$6.50 - Product
Actual item is different from picture
Colorado Easy Mix Colorado Easy Mix, from Colorlight Creative
$3.50 - Product
Colorado Organic Pancake Mix Cookie Mix Unleached White Flour Whole Wheat Flour Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers
first communion dresses and veils first communion dresses and veils, from Christian Expressions LLC
Product
Christian Expressions specializes in Christian products including gifts, jewelry, church supplies, clergy apparel. We offer our own line of first communion and christening apparel . The Christian Expressions...
