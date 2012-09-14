13" Teddy Bear - for Left-handed People , from Lefty's Corner

$11.95 - Product

Plush bear with T-Shirt "Lefties are Beary Special"

2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people , from Lefty's Corner

$11.99 - Product

These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States. This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...

2006 Defy Calendar , from Defythis, Inc.

$12.99 - Product

Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...

Adult T-Shirt with a saying for Left-handed people , from Lefty's Corner

$14.95 - Product

If the right side of the brain controls ... Silk screened T's are available in Black, Red, Navy. Premium 50/50 in adult sizes L/XL (XXL available below).

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft , from artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00 - Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made! Multi...

Bookmarks , from Bessie & Me

Product

Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.

Business Tote , from Smart Designs

$21.00 - Product

Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo. Perfect...

Children's Small Blunt - Scissors for Left-handed people , from Lefty's Corner

$6.50 - Product

Actual item is different from picture

Colorado Easy Mix , from Colorlight Creative

$3.50 - Product

Colorado Organic Pancake Mix Cookie Mix Unleached White Flour Whole Wheat Flour Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers