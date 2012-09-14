|
2005 Desk Calendar - For Left-handed people, from Lefty's Corner
$11.99 - Product
These calendars are the "right" gift for any of the 40 million left-handed people in the United States.
This is the eleventh year for The Left-Hander's Day-to-Day Calendar. Each page features a little...
2006 Defy Calendar, from Defythis, Inc.
$12.99 - Product
Blockbuster inspirational calendar for 2006 including, Joe Frazier, Evander Holyfield, Scott Hamilton, Marla Runyan, Jackie Kalen, Sean Elliott, Jim Abbott, Bill Goss, Tom Whittaker, Brad Carter, Brett...
Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft, from artificial-christmas-tree.com
$229.00 - Product
Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller
Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made!
Multi...
Bookmarks, from Bessie & Me
Product
Nostalgic image bookmarks. Designs created using vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. Extra heavy stock in a vinyl sleeve, with black tassle.
Business Tote, from Smart Designs
$21.00 - Product
Navy & Black business brief highlights professionalism & success - with shoulder strap, room for water bottle & roomy interior. Also, has sleek epoxy doome (plate) in front for logo. Perfect...
Colorado Easy Mix, from Colorlight Creative
$3.50 - Product
Colorado Organic
Pancake Mix
Cookie Mix
Unleached White Flour
Whole Wheat Flour
Local farmers' markets& metro area grocers
first communion dresses and veils, from Christian Expressions LLC
Product
Christian Expressions specializes in Christian products including gifts, jewelry, church supplies, clergy apparel.
We offer our own line of first communion and christening apparel . The Christian Expressions...
