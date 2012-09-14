|
Autumn, from Infected Books
$13.50 - Product
In less than twenty-four hours a vicious and virulent disease destroys virtually all of the population. Billions are killed. Thousands die every second.
There are no symptoms and no warnings. Within...
Autumn: Purification, from Infected Books
$15.00 - Product
The survivors from AUTUMN: THE CITY are imprisoned in an underground base, trapped between the door to the outside world and the sealed entrance to the airtight cocoon where hundreds of soldiers sit and...
Autumn: The City, from Infected Books
$15.00 - Product
A virulent disease rips across the face of the planet, killing billions of people in less than twenty-four hours. A small group of survivors cower in fear in the desolate remains of a silent city. As the...
Autumn: The Human Condition, from Infected Books
$15.00 - Product
The human race is finished. Mankind is all but dead and only a handful of frightened individuals remain. Experience the end of the world from thirty-five different perspectives.
These people have survived...
Backing tracks, from Recisio
$1.99 - Service
Karaoke Version, the number one website for backing tracks and karaoke backing music, offering the last musical trends and the biggest hits in the karaoke backing tracks catalog. Discover the MP3 backing...
Behind the Mask CD by Ron Korb, from Ron Korb Productions
$17.00 - Product
A tapestry of Asian, Celtic, Spanish, Caribbean and Middle Eastern textures and rhythms, Behind the Mask brings to life the warmth, colors and splendor of an exotic ancient kingdom.