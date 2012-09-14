PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 47 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions, from Global Facility Management & Construction
Service
Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national services...
All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Product
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...
Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling Furniture Repair Couch Disassembly assembly take a part dismantling disassembling, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Brake Down, Dismantling, Assembling and Disassembling. Our technicians are experienced...
Iridium Go! Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99 - Product
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99. The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
Personal Services Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
For the busy household, services include: - Transportation Services (Air/Ground) - Business Correspondence - Fax Services - Phone Messages - Errand Services - Arrange Household Repair - Schedule Appointments -...
Public Relations Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities - Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service Sofa Couch Armoire Wall Unit China Dresser Disassembly / Assembly / Take Apart / Dismanlting Service, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
Wondering if your furniture can be disassembled and assembled the exact same way? Well, sure it can! It was manufactured by someone wasn't it? We stand for our quality with no limits, we guarantee you...
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
Product
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...
