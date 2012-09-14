|
All Furniture Repair (sofa, sectional, couch, sofabed) Legs, connectors, connector, hinge, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Product
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Furniture Disassembly Assembly Take Apart Knock Down Dismantling Assembling Disassembling sofa couch, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
We offer same day, 24/7 emergency services for your furniture, sofa, couch, sectional, sofabed, sleeper, armoire, dresser, china, etc. ( Disassembly / Assembly / Reassembly ), Take Apart, Knock Down, Break...
Furniture Repair Antique Restoration Fill in touch up Refinishing Cleaning, from All Furniture Services Repair, Antique Restoration & Disassembly
Service
Our professional team capable of handling a multitude of problems: touch up nicks, dents and scratches, color matching, refill chips, scrapes, glue joints, regluing, reinforcing, gold leaf, open seams,...
Iridium Go!, from NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
$849.99 - Product
NortherhnAxcess will have the new Iridium GO! this month for $849.99.
The revolutionary Iridium GO! creates a hotspot over the global Iridium network, and lets you turn your smartphone into a satellite...
Personal Services, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
For the busy household, services include:
- Transportation Services (Air/Ground)
- Business Correspondence
- Fax Services
- Phone Messages
- Errand Services
- Arrange Household Repair
- Schedule Appointments
-...
Public Relations, from Gemini Public Relations
Service
- Solicit television, radio, and print opportunities
- Highlight accomplishments and upcoming events via press releases and campaigns
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
Product
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1
Four Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 65000-69000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:-------------- 06
Harness Shafts:-------------- 08
Healed Wires:----------------...
