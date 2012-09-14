PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FEATURED ITEMS

1 Hour Massage 1 Hour Massage, from Kristen's Skin Care
$70.00 - Service
Therapeutic Massage Therapy (neuromuscular therapy) This is our most popular massage. Therapeutic Massage (Deep Tissue Massage) focuses on specific areas of tension and chronic soreness with firm, slow...
African Hair Transplant African Hair Transplant, from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration
Service
For African hair restoration, the curlier black hair must be harvested with precision and placed in such a way that the hair matches the exit angles of the scalp. Hairline design for the African patient...
Asian Hair Transplant Asian Hair Transplant, from Lam Institute for Hair Restoration
Service
Asian hair transplant has been considered one of the hardest types of hair transplant to do well owing to the unique characteristics of the Asian hair shaft and hair to scalp color contrast. However, by...
Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$500.00 - Product
Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...
BalanceDiet BalanceDiet, from The BalanceDiet Company
Product
The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet brand...
Book: Are You Fit To Love? Book: Are You Fit To Love?, from Fit 2 Love
$15.95 - Product
A must read relationship book. Received the honorable mention at the 2004 Best Book Awards (USA) and a 5 star review from Midwest Book Reviews
Boxes and Moving Supplies Boxes and Moving Supplies, from Amazing Spaces Storage Centers
Product
Amazing Spaces Box Shop, located right inside our retail office, offers a wonderful selection of moving boxes in Houston and moving supplies to facilitate move. We offer a full line of over 100 moving...
Brazilian Butt Lift Brazilian Butt Lift, from Young Medical Spa®
Service
Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia.
Cat health insurance Cat health insurance, from Trupanion
$15.00 - Service
Cat insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit and no claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they...
Chemical Peel Chemical Peel, from Kristen's Skin Care
$75.00 - Service
Note: The herbal enzyme and level 1 chemical peel should not have downtime associated to them but in some cases downtime is possible. The level 2 peel is much stronger and downtime occurs in most cases.
