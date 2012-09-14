Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com BalanceDiet , from The BalanceDiet Company

Product

The following opportunities are available via our website: • Brand Ambassadors • Celebrity Athletes • Celebrity Chefs • Online Affiliates Business Opportunities with BalanceDiet brand... Brazilian Butt Lift , from Young Medical Spa®

Service

Natural augmentation procedure to the buttocks enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia. CoolSculpting , from Young Medical Spa®

Service

CoolSculpting's unique technology uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate unwanted fat cells without surgery or downtime. The procedure is FDA-cleared, safe and effective. The results are lasting... Kybella™ , from Young Medical Spa®

Product

KYBELLA™ is the first and only approved injectable drug for contouring moderate to severe submental fullness, a condition that is commonly referred to as a double chin. KYBELLA™ is a non-human... SlimLipo , from Young Medical Spa®

Service

Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SlimLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Palomar Medical, Inc. SmartLipo , from Young Medical Spa®

Service

Fat reduction and body shaping and sculpting utilizing the SmartLipo Body Sculpting Laser by Cynosure, Inc. Stem Cell Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation , from Young Medical Spa®

Service

Natural breast augmentation procedure enriched with stem cells derived from the patient's own fat during a minimally invasive procedure under awake tumescent anesthesia. The 8 Week Physique , from Stay Young Fitness Corporation

$4,500.00 - Service

Be Prepared for the most intense, body and life changing experience known to man. Stay Young Fitness Corporation and its team of Expert Personal Trainers will take control of your health, and transform... ThermiVa™ , from Young Medical Spa®

Service

ThermiVa™ offers the safest and most precise option for restoring the appearance of the labia and tightness to the vaginal canal. Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

