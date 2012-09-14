PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Pet Care Services
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$500.00 - Product
Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...
Cat health insurance Cat health insurance, from Trupanion
$15.00 - Service
Cat insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit and no claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they...
Dog health insurance Dog health insurance, from Trupanion
$15.00 - Service
Dog insurance from Trupanion includes $20,000 of lifetime coverage with no annual limit or claim limits. Trupanion covers 90% of actual costs of diagnostic tests, surgeries, and medications if they get...
Dr Shawn Messonniers speaks out about natural pet health care Dr Shawn Messonniers speaks out about natural pet health care, from Happy Tales Pets
Service
Syndicated author Dr Shawn Messonnier dvm provide insites into the world of natural pet health care including articles, reports and recipes.
Equilite Botanicals Equilite Botanicals, from Happy Tales Pets
Product
All natural botanical, herbal and homeopathic remedies for horses, pets and people too.
Flint River Ranch All Natural Pet Food Flint River Ranch All Natural Pet Food, from Happy Tales Pets
Product
Oven baked natural pet food and treats for dogs and cats. Formulas for all stages of your pets life. For more information on this product do to http://www.flintriverranchstore.com
OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$1,080.00 - Product
Pet Stop Dog Fence O-T 300 Transmitter Overview Pet Stop dog fence transmitters provide guaranteed safe and effective dog containment. Essentially the brain of your dog fence system, the Pet Stop dog fence...
Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels Professional Dog Training and Dog Boarding at Whisepring Oaks Kennels, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$50.00 - Service
WE love all kinds of animals, especially dogs and use highly successful Praise Motivated Dog Training concepts, approved American Kennel Club approved and individually tailored to the needs of each individual...
Repair all brands of underground dog fences - Guaranteed 72 hour repair on all components Repair all brands of underground dog fences - Guaranteed 72 hour repair on all components, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$0.00 - Service
Pet Stop of North Georgia offers services on all makes and models of underground Pet Containment systems - Guaranteed Here are a few questions to ask if your system needs repaired: My boundary wire has...
Products & Services 1 - 9 of 9 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help