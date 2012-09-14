PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Religious, Grantmaking, Civic, Professional, & Similar Organizations
 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 21 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Recruitment in United Arab Emirates and United States Recruitment in United Arab Emirates and United States, from AIC Managements
$500.00 - Service
We specialize in recruiting Doctors, Medical staff and other skilled professionals to become part of the international team in the Gulf region, such as Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. With...
7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD) 7 Days to Prosperity & Peace (CD), from Soul Currency Institute
$15.95 - Product
"7 Days to Prosperity & Peace," a CD of powerful meditative prayers set to original music, is designed as a "spiritual vitamin pill" to be used for five minutes in the morning and...
Agricultural Solar Power Installation Agricultural Solar Power Installation, from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.
Service
Premier Power offers turnkey installation of agricultural solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...
Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less Capital Secrets: How to Raise Millions for Your Company in 90 Days or Less, from Soul Currency Institute
$24.95 - Product
A widely recognized expert on financing emerging growth companies, Ernest Chu has created more than $1 billion in market value for his clients. How did he do it, and how can you? On this new CD, Ernest...
Coaching with Ernest D. Chu Coaching with Ernest D. Chu, from Soul Currency Institute
Service
As a very successful entrepreneur and spiritual teacher, the Rev. Ernest Chu is eminently qualified as a master business and life coach. In his 35+ years as an investment banker, corporate executive and...
Commercial Solar Power Installation Commercial Solar Power Installation, from Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc.
Service
Premier Power offers turnkey installation of commercial solar power systems. Our professional team of installers, engineers, and designers completes every step of the process, from initial site evaluation...
Innovation for Results Training & Project Workshop Innovation for Results Training & Project Workshop, from New & Improved LLC
Service
Purpose: Teaches participants a proven process for making creativity and innovation happen by both creating opportunities and solving problems rapidly and effectively. The Creative process is an innovation-producing...
Living Innovation-Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion Living Innovation-Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion, from New & Improved LLC
Service
Living Innovation - Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion Service Overview It’s known that innovation is vital to commercial success, but do we really know how to...
May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference May 29 Spiritual Abundance Teleconference, from Soul Currency Institute
$0.00 - Service
Tuesday, May 29, 9 p.m. EST KIM PROCTOR is the Chief Customer & Communications Officer for www.SpiritOnTheJob.com. She founded the site with a small team of people who love God and believe that understanding...
New Party Donation New Party Donation, from The New Party
$0.00 - Service
http://www.newparty.co.uk/joinus/donate.asp
