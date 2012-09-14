Assisted Staffing Teams - Big Box Retailers, Direct Sales & Promotional Events , from Sales Experts, Inc.

Service

Sales Experts Inc. is now preparing for a strong Q3 and Q4 expansion in the Retail Staffing Department; and currently seeking partnerships that seek to expand Retail Channels. The experienced team of Sales...

Candidate Sourcing , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC

Service

Outsourcing of candidate identification and general screening for specific assignments.

Child Care , from Delegate Source

Service

Delegate Source uses Red Cross certified childcare delegates. Whether it's occasional babysitting, regular babysitting, a full-time nanny, child pick-up or drop-off, our delegates are standing by to cater...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data

Service

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

Culinary Services , from Delegate Source

Service

Delegate Source offers the benefit of in-home dining with a personal chef or catering services. Just visit www.delegatesource.com for details.

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data

Service

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...

Download Now: 2009 - 2011 BD Rep Movement Study Executive Summary , from Discovery Data

Product

Within this special report from Discovery Data is an analysis of rep movement for the three year period of 2009 to 2011 as well as separate analyses of the years 2010 and 2011. Which BD channels were the...

Email Marketing and Tracking , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC

Service

Delivery of client email messages in coordinated fashion with sales team.

Employee Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...