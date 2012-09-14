PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Managers for Artists, Athletes, Entertainers, & Other Public Figures
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 22 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Concierge Services Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
Entertainment Management Services Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
Event Management Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00 - Service
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Beauty/Fashion Beauty/Fashion, from EKC PR
Service
Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.
Book Publishing Law Book Publishing Law, from LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with their...
Brand Development Brand Development, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a loyalty...
Consulting Consulting, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance through...
Entertainment Entertainment, from EKC PR
Service
We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.
Film / Television Law Film / Television Law, from LaPolt Law, P.C.
Service
The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all their...
Graphic Art Graphic Art, from EKC PR
Service
Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) uses creativity and beautiful design to enhance the core message each client wants to send with our graphic design work.
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 22 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help