Concierge Services , from Pizzazz Production

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.

Entertainment Management Services , from Pizzazz Production

Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...

Event Management , from Pizzazz Production

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...

Beauty/Fashion , from EKC PR

Our clients include renowned make-up and facial artists, haute couture designers, celebrity hairdressers, and one of the largest modeling agencies in the world.

Book Publishing Law , from LaPolt Law, P.C.

We represent book authors and we review and negotiate agreements with major book publishers on their behalf. Additionally, we advise producers, playwrights, composers and others in connection with their...

Brand Development , from EKC PR

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has helped numerous companies develop their brand and get their name on the forefront of consumer's minds. Acquiring the consumer is just the start--building a loyalty...

Consulting , from EKC PR

Eileen Koch & Company (EKC) has had over 17 years of experience ranging from high profile celebrities to non-profit corporations. Our years of expertise help companies to improve performance through...

Entertainment , from EKC PR

We operate on every level in the Los Angeles entertainment community…with the studios and film production companies, with stage shows and charity organizations, and with individual celebrities.

Film / Television Law , from LaPolt Law, P.C.

The attorneys at LaPolt Law, P.C. have represented producers, production companies, major film and television writers and performers, and independent distributors. We advise our clients on all their...