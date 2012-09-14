BPO Data Processing Services , from Infovision Group

» Data Capture, Conversion, Imaging and Indexing Services » Business Process Consulting Services » Financial Transactions Processing Services » Yellow Page Publisher Services / White Pages Directory...

China Business Development , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Credit Risk Management Services , from Infovision Group

Credit Collection & Management Services » First bucket calling by trained Process Executives » Field force management for recovery of debts » Reconciliation of payments i.e. bank related, disbursement,...

Data Entry and Conversion , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

Executive and Personal Assistant , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

FEAR Selling Sales Training , from The FEAR Marketing Group

We provide sales training based on our four-year intensive study of sales effectiveness. For more information, visit us at http://www.FEARSelling.com.

Graphic Design , from BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Hello Banking , from Emerging Technologies

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking, customers...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services , from Emerging Technologies

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to make...