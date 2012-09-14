|
KryptAll K iPhone, from KryptAll
Product
If you can't communicate securely, you can't operate
You rely on phones to discuss important information and KryptAll has the solution to ensure your conversations are not made public someday.
The K...
Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training, from CRA, Inc.
Service
CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...
Background Check Investigations, from Gailey Associates Inc.
Service
Background Searches
Most searches are done in 24 hours of request
Background Searches
Civil Court Record
Criminal Court Record
Reference Interview
Prior Insurance Claims
Prior Lawsuits
WCAB Background
Consumer...
CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD
Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V)
PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V)
Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace
Horizontal...
Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems, from Bodyguards Security Guards USA
Product
Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders -
Remote Monitoring via Internet
Two Weeks Continuous Recording
CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks
VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up...
CCTV High Speed Dome System, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom
Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines
Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan...
CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32, from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.
Product
VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors.
The base...
Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services, from International Investigators, Inc.
Service
As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to conduct...
Child custody investigations, from TAMA Investigations
Service
Do you think your child's other parent is unfit? Do you think you are the better parent? Do you have a custody case going before a judge? Do you need evidence to help you with custody or joint custody...