Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal... CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up... CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan... CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base... LIFEcard Health , from EMERgency 24

$0.00 - Service

The LIFEcard Health program acts as your own health advocate when you or your loved ones are unable to communicate. The Health LIFEcard informs medical personnel or concerned parties of existing medical... Security , from Avante Security Inc.

Service

Security Services Include • Avante Security has established an alarm response in an average time of six minutes, and provides phone contact within a minute of receiving an alarm. • Crisis... Surveillance , from North American Investigations

Service

Surveillance is often used for the following types of cases: Catch a Cheating Spouse Domestic Cases Infidelity/Matrimonial Investigations Child Custody Cases Tracking a Teen Insurance Fraud Workers Compensation... Tracelet , from Avante Security Inc.

Product

The Tracelet appears as a small jelly-like bracelet, much like the charity bracelets which have become popular over the last two years. These charity bracelets are not cumbersome and commonly worn by children... Products & Services 1 - 8 of 8 Page: 1

