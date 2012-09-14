PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Exterminating & Pest Control Services
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 11 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Animal Removal Animal Removal, from Catch It Wild
Service
All Animals and wildlife
Bat Exclusions Bat Exclusions, from Catch It Wild
Service
Georgia Bat Exclusions
Bee Removal Bee Removal, from Catch It Wild
Service
Georgia bee removal
Drain-Xcel Drain-Xcel, from CBCB Products, LLC
$199.97 - Product
Build up of Fats, Oils and Grease in a drainage system can cause major problems. This buildup can lead to a blockage which will jeopardize normal operations as well as create health and safety hazards.
Drainage Protector Drainage Protector, from CBCB Products, LLC
$39.95 - Product
The Drainage Protector™ allows drainage water to flow in one direction, while at the same time not allowing Sewer Vapors, Insects and Rodents to come out of the floor drain into your home or establishment!
Feral Cat removal Feral Cat removal, from Catch It Wild
Service
Georgia Feral Cat Removal
Oppossum Removal Oppossum Removal, from Catch It Wild
Service
Georgia Oppossum Removal
Plastic Bird Spikes Plastic Bird Spikes, from Bird-B-Gone
$122.50 - Product
Bird-B-Gone Plastic Bird Spikes are an effective, humane solution for deterring large birds from landing in unwanted areas. Birds cannot land on the un-even surface created by the spikes and will move...
Stainless Steel Bird Spikes Stainless Steel Bird Spikes, from Bird-B-Gone
$195.00 - Product
Bird-B-Gone Stainless Steel Bird Spikes are an effective, humane solution for deterring large birds from landing in unwanted areas. Birds cannot land on the un-even surface created by the spikes and will...
The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant The e-Raticate Rodent Repellant, from CBCB Products, LLC
$22.95 - Product
A striking improvement over the poisonous alternative Using hard core, chemical killing agents to battle such an uncontrollable infestation affects our air, our environment and our health. The dangers...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 11 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help