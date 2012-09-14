PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Colorado Springs Comic Con Colorado Springs Comic Con, from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Product
Get ready, Colorado Springs for the biggest and best pop culture convention in the Springs. This 3-day event will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons, some of the best names...
Corporate Event Planning and Management Corporate Event Planning and Management, from EventPro
Service
Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...
eLearning eLearning, from Cinecraft Productions
Service
Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...
Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling, from Radical Promotions
Service
Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing, from Radical Promotions
Service
Event / Convention staffing and marketing Event / Convention staffing and marketing, from Radical Promotions
Service
Full Day of Trade Show Training Full Day of Trade Show Training, from TradeShow Teacher
Service
The success of your trade shows are important. Your business has reached a stage where you can afford to do more comprehensive face-to-face marketing; yet you have to make sure that every dollar spent...
Guerilla / Commando / Renegade / Intercept Sampling and Promotions Guerilla / Commando / Renegade / Intercept Sampling and Promotions, from Radical Promotions
Service
Hartford ComiConn Hartford ComiConn, from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Product
ATTENTION comic book, pop culture, cosplay, and convention fans. Connecticut ComiCONN has joined forces with Altered Reality Entertainment & Hartford Comic Con to form the NEW and IMPROVED Hartford...
High Definition Video Production High Definition Video Production, from Cinecraft Productions
Service
Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...
