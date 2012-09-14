Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Meeting Rooms for Rent , from Daily Disciples Ministries

$0.00 - Service

The Daily Disciples Center has multiple ROOMS that are available for LEASE; the following can be "rented" by the Month, Week, Day, or Hour. 1. Sanctuary, Chapel-5,000 square foot Church 2. Fellowship...

Eventene Event Planning , from Eventene

Service

The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...

Group Tennis Lesson , from Play! Tennis

$160.00 - Service

Join our popular group tennis classes where you get to pick up a sport, make new friends, and get some great exercise, all in a fun-filled two hours session. These sessions are suitable for all levels...

A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC

Service

The full show is like "a party in a box". This is the concert version plus we take care of the decorations, pre-show activities (face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, MC, etc...). Then...

A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC

Service

The Party Animals (Kaiya, Walter, Brandon, Lance, Dee and Jay) provide a 50 minute interactive concert where they sing, dance and act to Rock n Roll music suitable for children of all ages. An MC will...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two

Service

Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

Advertising & Marketing , from Cooper Smith Agency

Service

From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact advertising...

Advertising Balloons , from 1-800Great Ad

Product

1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...

Advertising Services , from NM Marketing Communications

Service

Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade show...