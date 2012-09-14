|
Meeting Rooms for Rent, from Daily Disciples Ministries
$0.00 - Service
The Daily Disciples Center has multiple ROOMS that are available for LEASE; the following can be "rented" by the Month, Week, Day, or Hour.
1. Sanctuary, Chapel-5,000 square foot Church
2. Fellowship...
Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene
Service
The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
Group Tennis Lesson, from Play! Tennis
$160.00 - Service
Join our popular group tennis classes where you get to pick up a sport, make new friends, and get some great exercise, all in a fun-filled two hours session. These sessions are suitable for all levels...
A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live), from The Party Animals, LLC
Service
The full show is like "a party in a box". This is the concert version plus we take care of the decorations, pre-show activities (face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, MC, etc...). Then...
A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live), from The Party Animals, LLC
Service
The Party Animals (Kaiya, Walter, Brandon, Lance, Dee and Jay) provide a 50 minute interactive concert where they sing, dance and act to Rock n Roll music suitable for children of all ages. An MC will...
AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM, from Four Zero Two
Service
Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets
Exclusive to independent clients and artist
Enroll at any level to fit your budget
Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads
National...
Advertising & Marketing, from Cooper Smith Agency
Service
From building a birdhouse in your garage to closing a multimillion dollar deal in the executive boardroom, having the right tools makes any job easier. Our team can produce high-quality, high-impact advertising...
Advertising Balloons, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
1-800-GREAT AD specializes in all types of Advertising Balloons. Whether you are looking for a standard helium blimp, inflatable product replica or a custom shaped balloon with your logo, rest assured...
Advertising Services, from NM Marketing Communications
Service
Trade advertising is a valuable way to reinforce messages with critical audiences. Advertising for our clients ranges from ongoing programs that maximize frequency to single, compelling ads in trade show...
Air Dancers, Sky Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets, from 1-800Great Ad
Product
Outdoor Air Dancers (also known as Sky Dancers, Wind Dancers and Sky Guy Air Puppets) add excitement with the body and arms flying in all directions. If you want to attract people this is the way to do...