CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace Horizontal... CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up... CCTV High Speed Dome System , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto Scan... CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32 , from Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The base... Information Security Consulting , from Secure SMB

It is more important than ever to manage the efficiency of your desktop and network infrastructure. Secure SMB adds value to your business by implementing solutions that meet your requirements and offload...


