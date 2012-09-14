|
AccessIT™, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
AccessIT is a secure web-based, centralized remote access management solution that enhances IT efficiency and productivity in organizations. AccessIT consolidates all remote access services into a single...
Contract Manufacturing, from WideBand Corporation
$0.00 - Service
WideBand Corporation
Manufacturing Capabilities
WideBand Corporation is currently seeking contract manufacturing opportunities and product development partnerships.
Background:
WideBand Corporation,...
DX Matrix, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
The DX is a KVM matrix management switch that provides 24/7, out-of-band BIOS level management for the high-density server room and data center. It is a secure, flexible, and supremely scalable centralized...
IP Control, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
IP Control is an affordable remote KVM gateway providing access and control of your computers and servers, no matter how distant, via a standard web-browser. Featuring KVM IP technology that penetrates...
KVM Extender USB, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
About the KVM Extender USB
The KVM Extender USB, a versatile, plug and play solution, opens up options by enabling an extended physical separation between a KVM workstation and a computer or KVM switch.
KVM.net, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
KVM.net is a comprehensive system for secure, centralized management of global KVM access to servers. KVM.net addresses the need for managed access in high density enterprise environments such as data...
KVM.net II, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
This is what KVM.net® II can do for a Server Room:
Automate centralized remote access
Create customized access services
Use a single portal to access ANY of your IT assets via a single-click
Keep...
Mini CAT5 KVM Extender, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
The Mini KVM Extender is a high value, affordable solution for extending your KVM console from your computer or KVM switch to a distance of up to 70m/230ft away over clutter free CAT5/6/7 cables.
If you're...
Power On Cable, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
The Power on Cable (PoC) from Minicom is a single port power control (SPPC) device that enables remote power control (power on/off/reboot) of any connected device.
The PoC is complementary to Minicom's...
PX IP Gateway, from Minicom Advanced Systems
Product
PX is a high performance KVM IP Gateway providing complete BIOS level access and control of your computer or server, from any location. Compact and cost-effective, the PX comes with 128-bit SSL security...