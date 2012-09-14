Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Accounting Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Product

In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...

Nonprofit Accounting Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Product

Cougar Mountain Software has deep roots in nonprofit accounting software—it’s where we began over 25 years ago and where we continue to be an industry leader. We understand nonprofit accounting—the...

Retail / Point of Sale Software , from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Product

Cougar Mountain's Point of Sale software is made with small to mid-sized operations in mind. A complete line of POS hardware is also available. Our tightly integrated Retail/POS solutions streamline your...

ACom3 - Enterprise Incentive Management Software , from ACTEK

Product

ACom3 is a technologically advanced and functionally rich commission and incentive compensation system. The application can be integrated to any number of front-end transactions systems to support calculation...

Assurance (AUP) , from raas-XBRL

Service

Assurance over XBRL today is optional. The SEC does not require assurance over the XBRL being provided today, and has given companies two years' liability relief. The caveat is that filers must be able...

BDproperty , from Black Dog Software Group

Product

BDproperty™ is a web-based, feature rich, full function property management and integrated accounting software application. As a truly flexible software solution BDproperty allows you to access...

Business Process Consulting , from Global Integrated Solutions

Service

We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...

CRM Data Hygiene & Data Feeds , from Discovery Data

Service

Our data services help ensure you are communicating with the right clients and prospects in a cost-effective manner, while optimizing resources. Populate and maintain an up-to-date Customer Relationship...

Data-Driven Market Insight , from Discovery Data

Service

It is one thing to have extensive data. More important is to understand what that data is telling you and to employ that intelligence effectively. When you subscribe to Discovery Data you have the tools...