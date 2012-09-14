PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
10U Colocation, Hosting 10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00 - Service
100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz 8 GB Ram 2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 10 TB Monthly Transfer
Billing Manager Billing Manager, from Data Tech Labs
Product
Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...
Business VPS, Hosting Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95 - Service
3072MB Dedicated Memory 160GB Disk Space 2000GB Monthly Transfer 4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
CC&B Implementation CC&B Implementation, from Lionwerx
Service
Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...
CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle) CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle), from Lionwerx
Service
Current Curriculum PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team. Course...
Dual Rented Billing service Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00 - Service
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT 16 GB DDR RAM 2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive Linux CentOS 5 Windows 2008 (Additional Option) 20 TB Monthly Transfer
GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory, from Practice Velocity
Service
Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com® attracts...
Hosted Billing / CDR only service Hosted Billing / CDR only service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
This service is designed for following types of applications: Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches Callshop, calling card operators This...
