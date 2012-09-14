Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis , from adappt

Product

Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information. Features:-...

SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform , from SnatchBot

$0.00 - Service

Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free Unlimited Free Bots Unlimited Free Messages Unlimited Free Support It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.

Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions: , from Castle Group

Product

KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...

Business Intelligence and ERP , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals

DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool , from Bitberry Software

$39.95 - Product

DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...

Horizon Career , from e-Brainstorm Tech

Service

Get Work, Offer Work and Network! Do it all at Horizon Career! HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career management...

IntelliVIEW , from Synaptris Inc

Product

IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and Enterprise...

IT News & PR , from Association of TechExecs Network

$1,500.00 - Service

Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network) Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT Management...

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software , from MCS Global Ltd

$0.00 - Product

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and reporting...