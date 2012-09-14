|
Know Your Day AI Behavioral Analysis, from adappt
Product
Use KnowYourDay if you want to:- Monitor & analyse daily performance of employees & teams. Activities of remote employees. Billable hours etc, all without tracking confidential information.
Features:-...
SnatchBot's Bot-Building Platform, from SnatchBot
$0.00 - Service
Snatchbot’s Bot-Building Platform is Free
Unlimited Free Bots
Unlimited Free Messages
Unlimited Free Support
It's Absolutely free - Artificial Intelligence made easy with no coding skills required.
Business Alerts & Workflow Solutions:, from Castle Group
Product
KnowledgeSync monitors and responds to critical, time-sensitive business activity that can cost your organization lost revenue and lost productivity. As “one source for all alerts,” KnowledgeSync...
Business Intelligence and ERP, from e-Brainstorm Tech
Service
Integrate Oracle ERP 11i, Cognos products, Crystal Reports, Tibco and Plumtree Portals
DeltaSpy - Your Internet Monitoring Tool, from Bitberry Software
$39.95 - Product
DeltaSpy is an easy-to-use Windows application that alerts you when there have been changes to web sites that you wish to monitor. Without wasting hours surfing the Internet, you can be notified whenever...
Horizon Career, from e-Brainstorm Tech
Service
Get Work, Offer Work and Network!
Do it all at Horizon Career!
HorizonCareer.com will fulfill your needs whether you are a job seeker, an employer, a recruiter or a network seeker. Our career management...
IntelliVIEW, from Synaptris Inc
Product
IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and Enterprise...
IT News & PR, from Association of TechExecs Network
$1,500.00 - Service
Welcome to the IT News & PR (TechExecs Network)
Do you have something news-worthy to announce? Please submit your story and we may include it in our bi-weekly announcement to the top CIOs and IT Management...
MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software, from MCS Global Ltd
$0.00 - Product
MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and reporting...
Mobile Solutions:, from Castle Group
Product
Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC
Full-Featured CRM Solution on a Handheld Device
Sage CRM SalesLogix for Pocket PC allows you to view, edit and add contact and account details, take notes, schedule...