|
|
|
|
Firefly Healthcare Analytics Software, from Lucina Health
Product
The Lucina Health Firefly software platform aggregates and analyzes individual patient data and population data in real-time, enabling increased opportunities to improve outcomes and lower costs. New insights...
|
|
|
|
Adeptia BPM Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...
|
|
|
|
Adeptia Data Transformation Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Service
Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability.
Adeptia Data Transformation Server...
|
|
|
|
Adeptia Integration Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...
|
|
|
|
Automatic Folder and File Synchronization, from Tilana Systems Corporation
Product
Keep your files synced so you can work wherever you like. Sync whole folders, or sync classes of files. Any file protected in the remote data center is available to sync between your computers.
|
|
|
|
Automatic Versioning, from Tilana Systems Corporation
Product
Ever need last week's version of a file? When Tilana Reserve protects your file modifications, each saved version is preserved. Retrieve any past version in seconds.
|
|
|
|
Backup Platinum, from SoftLogica
$67.00 - Product
Backup Platinum is an easy-to-use yet powerful backup program designed for Microsoft Windows. It makes a reserve copy of your critical data virtually to any type of storage media: hard or USB drives, CD-R/W,...
|
|
|
|
CloudBacko Lite, from CloudBacko Corporation
$9.00 - Product
CloudBacko Lite backup software is designed for backing up files in Windows PC and Mac to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery.
Supported backup...
|
|
|
|
CloudBacko Pro, from CloudBacko Corporation
$39.00 - Product
CloudBacko Pro backup software is designed for backing up virtual machines and databases to the local/mapped drives for fast on-premises data restore, and to the cloud for disaster recovery.
Supported...
|
|
|
|
Continuous Data Protection (CDP), from Tilana Systems Corporation
Product
New and modified files are protected automatically as you save. Tilana Reserve keeps encrypted copies of your files in a secure, off-site data center.