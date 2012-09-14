PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Enterprise Application Integration Software
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 17 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Adeptia BPM Server Adeptia BPM Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...
Adeptia Data Transformation Server Adeptia Data Transformation Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Service
Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...
Adeptia Integration Server Adeptia Integration Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...
EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite, from ABO Software Private Limited
Product
ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping all...
Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse, from SPARX Systems
Product
The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with simple...
Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET, from SPARX Systems
Product
The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual Studio.NET...
Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool, from SPARX Systems
Product
Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.
Project & Process Management Software Project & Process Management Software, from Tenrox
Product
Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...
ProTeus Enterprise ProTeus Enterprise, from Eagle Technology, Inc.
Product
ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports networks...
ProTeus Professional ProTeus Professional, from Eagle Technology, Inc.
Product
ProTeus Professional is designed for medium to large operations. It includes a Microsoft SQL Server Express database and hasadvanced work order functionality, enhanced inventory control, expanded budgeting...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 17 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help