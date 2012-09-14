Adeptia BPM Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Product

Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...

Adeptia Data Transformation Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Service

Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability. Adeptia Data Transformation Server...

Adeptia Integration Server , from Adeptia Inc

$0.00 - Product

Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...

EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite , from ABO Software Private Limited

Product

ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping all...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse , from SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Eclipse provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Eclipse. Navigation between EA and Eclipse is enhanced with simple...

Enterprise Architect Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET , from SPARX Systems

Product

The Model Driven Generator (MDG) Link for Visual Studio.NET provides an integrated development environment comprising of Enterprise Architect and Visual Studio.NET. Navigation between EA and Visual Studio.NET...

Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool , from SPARX Systems

Product

Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.

Project & Process Management Software , from Tenrox

Product

Project Process Management: A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...

ProTeus Enterprise , from Eagle Technology, Inc.

Product

ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports networks...