Adeptia BPM Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia BPM Server is an end-to-end business process management product that delivers service-oriented architecture and has real-time, event-driven capabilities. It combines BPM with Enterprise Application...
Adeptia Data Transformation Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Service
Adeptia Data Transformation Server is a comprehensive solution that combines data transport with powerful metadata management and data transformation capability.
Adeptia Data Transformation Server...
Adeptia Integration Server, from Adeptia Inc
$0.00 - Product
Adeptia Integration Server (AIS) is an enterprise software product that is designed to integrate ANY APPLICATION with ANY DATA at ANY LOCATION. It combines process based approach with application and partner...
EDISPHERE - XML/EDI Data Translation Suite, from ABO Software Private Limited
Product
ABO Software's suite of any-to-any data translation products is called EDISPHERE, which includes three products - Translator, Implementor and Collaborator. The products have been developed keeping all...
Enterprise Architect UML modeling tool, from SPARX Systems
Product
Enterprise Architect is a comprehensive UML analysis and design tool, covering software development from requirements gathering, through to the analysis stages, design models, testing and maintenance.
Project & Process Management Software, from Tenrox
Product
Project Process Management:
A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work
In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...
ProTeus Enterprise, from Eagle Technology, Inc.
Product
ProTeus Enterprise is specially designed for large multi-site environments that have a large amount of data to track. A full featured Enterprise Asset Management System, ProTeus Enterprise supports networks...
ProTeus Professional, from Eagle Technology, Inc.
Product
ProTeus Professional is designed for medium to large operations. It includes a Microsoft SQL Server Express database and hasadvanced work order functionality, enhanced inventory control, expanded budgeting...