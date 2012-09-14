|
Game Development, from New Breed Games, LLC
$20.00 - Service
Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.
Alive 3GP Video Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$29.95 - Product
Alive 3GP Video Converter is an all-in-one video converter to convert popular video to 3GP, 3G2, or MPEG-4. It supports converting DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, MP4, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG,...
Alive HD Video Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$34.95 - Product
Alive HD Video Converter is a powerful video converter that lets you convert HD video including m2t, m2ts AVCHD video to popular PC video formats which can be supported by Microsoft® Movie Maker, Windows®...
Alive MP4 Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$29.95 - Product
Alive MP4 Converter is a professional mp4 converter to convert popular video formats to MP4 (MPEG4). It can convert DivX, XviD, MPEG, MOV, MPG, MOD, QickTime, RM, rmvb, 3GP, 3G2, SWF, GIF, DV, MJPEG, VOB,...
Alive Vide Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$35.00 - Product
Alive Video Converter lets you converting AVI, MPEG, MPG, ASF, WMV, MOV or QuickTime into AVI(DivX, XviD, MS MPEG4, Uncompressed, Cinepak), MPEG(MPEG-1, MPEG-2, DVD/VCD/SVCD), WMV, RM, RMVB, with a very...
Alive YouTube Video Converter, from AliveMedia.net
$29.95 - Product
Alive YouTube Video Converter is a powerfull and easy to use YouTube video downloader software to download and convert YouTube videos to your PC, iPod, iPhone, PSP, Zune, Cell Phone, and more formats.
Alive...
In the Chair, from In the Chair
$0.00 - Product
In the Chair, a music practice program is currently available for free from www.inthechair.com
InteracTrivia Online Multiplayer Trivia Game, from InteracTrivia
Product
InteracTrivia is an online, interactive, multiplayer trivia challenge allowing users to go head-to-head against other players around the world in a battle of knowledge - all happening in real time. Players...
Manager Zone, from Power Challenge
$0.00 - Service
One of the early innovators of management sports games, Manager Zone provides users full control of managing their team, including training their players, determining tactics, and managing the team's budget.
