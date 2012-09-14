PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Business Accounting Software Business Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
In today’s competitive environment, a business has specific needs and require more than a simple accounting management system. Specifically created with small and mid-sized business in mind, each...
Nonprofit Accounting Software Nonprofit Accounting Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Cougar Mountain Software has deep roots in nonprofit accounting software—it’s where we began over 25 years ago and where we continue to be an industry leader. We understand nonprofit accounting—the...
Retail / Point of Sale Software Retail / Point of Sale Software, from Cougar Mountain Accounting Software
Cougar Mountain's Point of Sale software is made with small to mid-sized operations in mind. A complete line of POS hardware is also available. Our tightly integrated Retail/POS solutions streamline your...
Barcode Software with RFID encoding capabilities Barcode Software with RFID encoding capabilities, from Technoriver Pte Ltd
SmartCodeStudio is the industry-leading label design, barcode printing and RFID (Radio Frequency and Identification) software. It is feature rich and yet extremely easy to use. It has comprehensive database...
Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development Domain, Web Hosting and Web Development, from Zaidsoft
Zaidsoft provides power packed web hosting at very low prices. Our servers are firewall protected and offer anti-Spam and anti-Virus features. We provide real-time registration of .com .net .org .info...
eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System, from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd
Product features: eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys Financials,...
Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows Free POS System for Mac, Linux & Windows, from Imonggo POS Software
Imonggo free POS system is the easiest point of sale on Earth. It is simple, intuitive yet powerful and scalable to handle multiple branches and unlimited users... And best of all, it's FREE for small...
HighControl Enterprise HighControl Enterprise, from Higher Minds
HighControl Inventory Business management software for retail/wholesale distribution, mail order and internet sales business model SMEs. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing, sales orders/invoicing,...
HighControl PRO HighControl PRO, from Higher Minds
HighControl PRO is Inventory Business management software for retail distribution, mail order and internet sales business models. Manages stock levels in/out, purchasing, sales orders/invoicing, dispatch,...
HyperActive Bob HyperActive Bob, from HyperActive Technologies
HyperActive Bob's burgers are hotter and juicier. And his fries, fish, and chicken tenders too. Bob helps employees and managers make food on-time, and the team never seems to waste food either. When customers...
