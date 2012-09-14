PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CereNate CereNate, from Source-Omega
Product
CereNate™ - A Mother’s Gift for Life(SM) is rich in Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) along with other balanced nutritional lipids present in the oil that are also in breast milk. The 300 mg dosage...
Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3 Pure One-Next Generation Plant Based Omega-3, from Source-Omega
$39.95 - Product
PURE ONE™ PURE ONE™ has 250% more DHA than fish oil. DHA is the most difficult omega-3 to obtain from the diet. DHA is now recommended in a Johns Hopkins Health Alert for the statistical prevention...
100% natural Mulberry juice 100% natural Mulberry juice, from NIngbo Tiangong Fazenda Fruit Juice & Fruit Wine Co., Ltd
Product
Volume: 252ml Extracted from natural mulberry fruit Without any preservative or additive Rrich in nutrition, health function, also a functional beverage. 
Acai Berry Pulp Acai Berry Pulp, from Unit Brazil
Product
Acai Berry Pulp, high in Orac's (antioxidant contents), produced in the state of Para, heart of the rain forest. Acai pulp is suitable for food and beverage applications.
All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts All kinds of plant extracts and herb extracts, from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant Extract-----Astragaloside...
all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts all kinds of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts, from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. 1) Astragalus Plant...
Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils Amazon Fruit/Plant Oils, from Unit Brazil
Product
Crude Oils and Butters made from fruit pulp/seeds of the Amazon Rain Forest : buriti, acai, copaiba, andiroba, passion fruit, pracachi, cupuacu, muru-muru, ucuuba, tucuma, bacuri. For cosmetics applications.
Andrographis Paniculate P.E. Andrographis Paniculate P.E., from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Andrographis...
Astragalus Plant Extract Astragalus Plant Extract, from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the...
Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC) Atermisinin 99% Min (HPLC), from Tai'an Zhonghui Plant Biochemical Co.,Ltd.
$0.00 - Product
We are one of the leading manufacturer of plant extracts,herb extracts and botanical extracts in China. We can supply all kinds of standardized extracts and ratioed extracts. Now we can supply the Atermisinin...
